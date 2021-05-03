The Vanuatu Teqball Federation (VTF) has been approved as a member of the Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) at the governing body's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

VTF President Stephen Silas said in August he hoped the body could become a member of VASANOC after establishing a governance structure and active teqball programmes.

"All the recent development of teqball in Vanuatu is the result of hard work," Silas said at the time.

"There is widespread passion for sport in our country, especially among young people, who have contributed in many ways to the success of teqball.

"It is our future plan to invest in our human resources to grow teqball in Vanuatu."

A total of 20 National Federations (NF) attended the AGM, as did the director of Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Henry Tavoa.

VASANOC President Antoine Boudier opened the event with a speech in which he thanked everyone for coming.

The minutes of the 2020 AGM and the annual report were approved, while discussions continued over matters covered at last year's event.

Antoine Boudier was re-elected as VASANOC President ©VASANOC

The NF activities report of 2020, the VASANOC financial and audit reports of 2020 and the VASANOC 2021 budget were approved too.

COVID-19 and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were among the subjects discussed.

Boudier was also re-elected as President due to being the only candidate standing.

William Worworkon, Julia King, Stephanie Mahuk and Lydia Petersen were all elected as Board members too.

Kathie Simon was not re-elected to her position on the Board, but will continue working with Vanuatu Netball.

Mark Stafford, Michell Mainguy and Seru Korikalo were all unanimously approved as life members of VASANOC.

Boudier mentioned that VASANOC were working with the Vanuatu Government to get athletes and support staff vaccinated ahead of travelling for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in June.