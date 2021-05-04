Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Transport Alessandro Morelli has been appointed to oversee public works relating to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Morelli was named to the role by Enrico Giovannini, Italy's Transport Minister.

The new role will see Morelli responsible for the coordination of infrastructure projects relating to the Games, including road upgrades, railway development, water projects and building school facilities.

Morelli is a Lega Nord politician and was first election to the Chamber of Deputies - Italy's lower house - in 2018.

Maurizio Fugatti, President of the Autonomous Province of Trento who recently met with Morelli, expressed approval at the hire.

"We are satisfied with this appointment because we know the attention and sensitivity of the Deputy Minister towards the problems of the territories, as highlighted during his recent visit to Trentino," Fugatti said.

"I am therefore convinced that with him we will be able to work with great effectiveness on the construction of the infrastructures necessary for the Olympics in Trentino which will also be of great importance for the economic recovery and for the development of our territory."

Italy's Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini, right, appointed Alessandro Morelli to the role ©Getty Images

Ski jumping, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined and speed skating are all expected to be held in Trentino come 2026.

Luca Zaia, President of Veneto, told L'Amico del Popolo that the region had already sent a "dossier containing the list of infrastructural interventions necessary to guarantee accessibility to the competition venues" to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The appointment of Morelli marks "an important day" for Milan Cortina 2026, said Zaia.

Cortina d'Ampezzo is in Veneto, with Alpine skiing, bobsleigh, luge, skeleton and curling contests all slated to take place at the resort.

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo beat a bid from Stockholm and Åre in Sweden by 47 votes to 34 in June 2019 to be awarded the 2026 Games.

Cortina d'Ampezzo previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, while Italy also staged the event in 2006 when Turin was the host city.