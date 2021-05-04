Former World Taekwondo vice-president and World Taekwondo Africa head Ahmed Fouly has been posthumously awarded the Cheongryong Medal, the highest Order of Sports Merit honour available in South Korea.

The award is in recognition of Fouly's outstanding contribution to the development and promotion of taekwondo in Africa.

Hazem Mostafa Ibrahim Fahmy, Egypt's Ambassador to South Korea, accepted the Cheongryong Medal at a ceremony also attended by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

Fouly's family were unable to travel to South Korea for the event because of the global health crisis.

The Egyptian official died in September 2020, age 70.

"Gen. Fouly was a great man of taekwondo," Choue commented.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, left, Egypt's Ambassador to South Korea Hazem Mostafa Ibrahim Fahmy, centre, and Culture, Sport and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee all attended the ceremony ©World Taekwondo

"He dedicated his life to elevating our beloved martial art and sport to what we are today - one of the best-governed Olympic and Paralympic international sport federations in the world.

"In his capacity as President of Taekwondo Africa, Gen. Fouly oversaw the meteoric rise of taekwondo in his region.

"Five medals from Africa under his leadership at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games truly demonstrated the universality of taekwondo.

"Taekwondo is now one of the most popular sports in Africa, and continues to produce champions on and off the mat.

"Gen. Fouly greatly contributed to solidifying taekwondo's status in the Olympic Games, and without him, the current taekwondo would not exist."

Fouly had led the African Taekwondo Union, now World Taekwondo Africa, since 2004.

That position also meant he had served as a World Taekwondo vice-president from 2004 until his passing.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is among the select group of non-Koreans to have been awarded the Cheongryong Medal, following Pyeongchang 2018.

Guus Hiddink, who led South Korea to the semi-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, is another.