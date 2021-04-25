Britain's Jessica Gadirova won the floor exercise title on the final day of her first senior European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel.

The 16-year-old won maiden first senior European title, following a silver medal on vault and bronze in the all-around earlier in the week at St. Jakobshalle.

After qualifying for the final in third position, Gadirova scored 13.966 to edged out 2019 world bronze medallist Angelina Melnikova of Russia, whose routine was rewarded with 13.900.

Italian two-time European floor champion Vanessa Ferrari won bronze with a score of 13.600.

"I am just speechless," said Gadirova.

"I have already been on the podium twice and gradually getting higher and higher on the podium is just overwhelming.

"It's like 'wow, I've done it'.

"I am just over the moon, jumping for joy."

France's 2019 European all-around champion Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos claimed her first European balance beam title, improving on her silver medal from two years ago.

The French star scored 13.900, thanks to a routine that included a full twisting double back dismount, to beat Rio 2016 Olympic champion Sanne Wevers, who amassed 13.866 points.

With top qualifier and reigning champion Larisa Iordache of Romania and first reserve Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland pulling out, Ukraine's Anastasiia Bachynska was given an opportunity to compete in the final - and came away with a bronze with a score of 13.333.

In the men's finals, Igor Radivilov of Ukraine successfully defended his vault title as two strong performances gave him 14.716 ahead of Andrey Medvedev of Israel on 14.658.

Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Giarnni Regini Moran of Britain claimed his first-ever senior medal at the European Championships, taking bronze after scoring 14.583.

Turkey's Ferhat Arıcan also retained his 2020 title on the parallel bars after finishing on 15.300.

David Belyavskiy, silver medallist in this year's all-around, finished second again with a score of 15.133, ahead of Germany's Lukas Dauser and Switzerland's Christian Baumann, who tied for bronze on 15.100.

Belyavskiy then won his first European high bar title, scoring 14.066 points to end the competition ahead of top qualifier and silver medallist Andrea Toba of Germany, who scored13.833.

Adem Asil of Turkey earned bronze with 13.766.

Russia finished top of the European Championships standings with five golds, seven silvers and one bronze, with Britain and Switzerland second and third, respectively.