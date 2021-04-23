Australian Taekwondo has launched a survey ahead of making what it describes as "significant changes" to its digital platform.

The governing body says that in the latter part of 2021 and the early part of 2022 it will be making changes to its online platforms and wants to gather input from as many people as possible into how it should move forward.

The Digital Discovery survey includes questions that ask participants how easy they find the website to use, what information they are looking for when they visit the site and anything they would like to see added, as well as the kind of content they would like to see on the organisation’s social media platforms.

The Digital Discovery survey follows on from the rebranding survey recently launched by Australian Taekwondo, which was carried out to assess the best way to engage the governing body’s audience through its website and social media channels.

Australian Taekwondo has partnered with marketing company Night and Day as part of an ongoing brand transformation, which it is aiming to complete by June.