Australian Taekwondo has announced a partnership with marketing company Night and Day as part of the governing body's rebrand.

This brand transformation should be completed by June, with the company expecting to complete the process over the next six weeks.

It is conducting a questionnaire with the Australian taekwondo community to assess how to best engage the governing body's audience through its website and social media channels.

Four forums have been conducted by Night and Day so far, and two online questionnaires have been sent to its member base.

From there, a brief and brand strategy will be created from the information provided.

Night and Day has also conducted a brand survey and is undertaking a digital presence survey.

Introducing our NEW corporate logo for badminton in Australia!

💚The green is inspired by the classic Aussie Olympic green and gold.

💙The blue comes from our National flag 🇦🇺

👨‍👩‍👦‍👦6 feathers = athletes, coaches, technical officials, states and territories, volunteers and partners. pic.twitter.com/ciO1yQqYT3 — Badminton Australia (@BadmintonAus) December 15, 2020

Once the strategy is approved, the company will move onto developing brand concepts where they can start to create a logo which will be discussed with Australian Taekwondo.

Once it is approved, the new Australian Taekwondo brand will be rolled out.

Recently, Night and Day worked on the re-brand for Badminton Australia, creating a brand system that linked it with its state and territory bodies.

It also formed an identity for its national team - now known as the Australian Falcons.