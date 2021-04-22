A fresh investigation is set to be launched by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) into the conduct of judging and refereeing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as part of a series of reforms approved by the governing body's Board of Directors.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev stressed the importance of carrying out an "honest" and "transparent" investigation.

All 36 referees and judges used for the boxing tournament at Rio 2016 were suspended by AIBA over corruption concerns and will not be allowed to officiate at Tokyo 2020 or any qualifying events.

The suspension came after AIBA launched an investigation following allegations that matches were fixed.

It has been claimed an internal AIBA probe found there had been "strong suspicion surrounding [former executive director] Karim Bouzidi and the five-stars referees and judges".

The AIBA investigation, which was never published, reportedly did not accuse Bouzidi of manipulating the tournament due to a lack of evidence.

It did, however, reportedly "uncover evidence that the executive director used his authority to get referee and judges changes made in some bouts".

AIBA's Board of Directors said it discussed the previous investigation and accepted a proposal by Kremlev to launch a fresh probe "with independent oversight and involvement" by an Ad Hoc Investigation Committee.

"When boxers step into the ring, they must have complete confidence to know that they will be treated fairly and that their efforts will be counted properly," said Kremlev.

"We are already making progress in this area, for example with the live scoring we have introduced for the first time at an AIBA Youth World Championships here in Poland.

"But when there are allegations of improper behaviour, it is right that they be investigated with independent oversight so that there can be full confidence in the investigation.

"Not only should referees and judges found to have been involved in wrongdoing be sanctioned, but also management involved in such wrongdoing.

AIBA's Board of Directors approved a series of reforms which President Umar Kremlev felt were "long overdue" ©AIBA

"Those who brought our sports in such a troubled condition, which are overcoming, should receive lifetime bans from boxing.

"We have to carry out an honest and transparent investigation.

"The best boxers should always win, while AIBA should be a guarantor of transparency and honesty."

A report from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Inquiry Committee into AIBA detailed issues with judging in boxing tournaments at Olympic Games stretching back to Athens 2004.

International professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is set to help evaluate and select boxing officials for Tokyo 2020, following judging scandals.

The IOC suspended AIBA as the Olympic governing body for boxing in 2019, and it was also stripped of any involvement in the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 because of concerns over its governance, finances and refereeing and judging.

AIBA claims it has already had "some success" in improving its governance, including the size and role of the Board of Directors, the introduction of eligibility criteria for elected officials and the appointment of independents to important roles.

"We understand that to restore confidence and trust requires additional efforts," said Kremlev.

"AIBA is committed to inviting independent experts to propose positive changes, in order to make AIBA's governance a good example to others."

AIBA confirmed a plan for the settlement of its outstanding debts were approved by the Board of Directors as part of its financial report.

Several fights at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games proved controversial with questions raised over decisions made by judges ©Getty Images

A Finance Committee was also formed with Felipe Martinez Martinez serving as a representative from the Board alongside two "external experts" in Patrick Bosshard and Didier Wicht.

AIBA has recently announced a cooperation agreement with major Russian gas company PJSC Gazprom.

"Before my election, I promised to ensure that AIBA's debts would be settled through my efforts," said Kremlev.

"As the leader of AIBA's team, I am very proud to welcome a company, Gazprom, that has a track record of prestigious sports sponsorship.

"This partnership is more than financial and AIBA is grateful that Gazprom will also provide the expertise that comes with its status as a world leader in a vital area of the global economy, together with its social responsibility support and participation in social projects."

Kremlev said the Board of Directors' support for key reforms was "long overdue", insisting it is "vital" that the organisation makes progress with its overall strategy, governance, finances and sporting integrity.

"We will now quickly turn our attention to securing the changes necessary to make AIBA one of the model and leading International Federations," said Kremlev.

Kremlev outlined his intention to ensure that AIBA's efforts towards reform are brought together as part of a roadmap towards a strong future for the organisation and for boxing.

He also underlined his commitment to ensuring that AIBA is supported by leading external organisations and individuals with experience of successful reform in an international sports leadership context.

"We must consider thoughts and voices from both inside and outside AIBA and boxing, in order to secure our future," added Kremlev.