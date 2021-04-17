Six players test positive for COVID-19 at Badminton Association of Malaysia facility

Six badminton players have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) centre of excellence.

The BAM reports that all of the shuttlers are asymptomatic and now self-isolating.

In response to the outbreak, 91 further athletes, coaches and officials at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia complex in Bukit Kiara were promptly tested for coronavirus, all returning negative results.

The centre of excellence has since undergone a thorough sanitisation process.

Training conditions as if players were in quarantine will be reintroduced, and all classes have been moved online.

"The health, safety and well-being of everyone in Akademi Badminton Malaysia remains our utmost priority," read a statement by BAM.

"Everyone at the Association wishes the six athletes a speedy recovery."

The BAM centres its activities on the Akademi Badminton Malaysia complex.

Lee Zii Jia was one of a number of Malaysian badminton players heading to Tokyo 2020 to get vaccinated ©Getty Images

The outbreak comes just days after Malaysian badminton players bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics received COVID-19 vaccinations.

Players including Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Tan Wee Kiong, Chan Peng Soon, Goh Liu Ying, Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean were given their first shot earlier this week.

Notable by his absence was Lee Zii Jia, who did not show up due to feeling unwell, but has since received a first jab.

The National Sports Council oversaw a total of 264 athletes and officials from a variety of sports receiving vaccines at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex in capital Kuala Lumpur.

Badminton players will receive their second dose shortly before departing for the India Open, which is set to run from May 11 to 16.