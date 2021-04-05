The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed the cancellation of the Russian Open and Indonesia Masters Super 100 competitions due to COVID-19.

The governing body said that COVID-19 restrictions and complications had left organisers with "no choice" but to cancel the events.

The decisions were reached by the Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia, in consultation and agreement with the BWF.

Both competitions are BWF Tour Super 100 level events.

The Russian Open had been scheduled to take place in Vladivostok from July 20 to 25.

The tournament would have overlapped with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic badminton event.

The Indonesia Masters Super 100 event was due to run from October 5 to 10.

The event is different to the Indonesia Masters BWF World Tour Super 500 competition, which was postponed in February.

New dates are still being sought for the competition, which was initially scheduled to take place in June.

It is unclear whether a rescheduled event would form part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification process.

Events are required to fall within the April 25 to June 15 window to count towards the Games.