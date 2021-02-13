The Yonex German Open, which had been the next-but-one tournament on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour calendar, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Super 300 tournament, it has been scheduled for March 9 to 14 in Mülheim.

However, "ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournament", the BWF said in a statement.

The BWF added that it supported the German Badminton Association's decision to cancel the event.

It means that the Yonex Swiss Open, from March 2 to 7, is now the only tournament scheduled before the All England Open.

Germany has closed its border to travelers from areas deemed high-risk for coronavirus varients ©Getty Images

The Swiss Open is another Super 300 tournament, with the All England Open a Super 1000.

The BWF World Tour scheduled has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, although three events were held in Thailand earlier this year.

Other World Tour events in New Zealand, Australia and South Korea have already been postponed.

Coronavirus restriction have also led to snowboard and gymnastics events in Germany being cancelled in recent weeks, while entry restrictions have led to several European football matches involving German teams being moved from the country.