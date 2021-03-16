Top seed Marín pulls out of All England Open Badminton Championships due to injury

Olympic champion Carolina Marín has withdrawn from the All England Open Badminton Championships due to injury, while men’s world number one Kento Momota is poised to return to action in Birmingham after overcoming coronavirus.

Marín was due to be the women’s top seed at the event and scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round.

But the Spaniard has pulled out, citing an injury she suffered on her way to win the women’s singles title at the recent Swiss Open in Basel.

Her withdrawal opens up the top half of the draw for the likes of Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, Beiwen Zhang of the United States, Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong and India’s PV Sindhu - the current world champion.

Yamaguchi is set to make her first appearance at an international event since competing at last year’s All England Open.

Compatriot Nozomi Okuhara, a bronze medallist at Rio 2016, heads the lower half of the draw and could meet Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-finals.

Por desgracia no podré jugar la semana que viene en el All England debido a la lesión durante el Swiss Open. Volveré pronto! 💪



Unfortunately I won't be able to play next week at the All England because of the injury I suffered during the Swiss Open. I'll be back soon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/qqvWInNv9i — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) March 12, 2021

English pair Gabby and Chris Adcock have been forced to pull out of the event due to the long-term effects of coronavirus.

Since contracting the virus at Christmas, Gabby Adcock said she has been unable to train properly and feels "exhausted".

"I don't want to step on court when I'm not conditioned to win," the 30-year-old told the BBC.

"And that's what I want to do, go into tournaments knowing I can win.

"I still can't smell anything, I'm looking forward to getting this back.

"I'm just very grateful my health is on the way up."

The Japanese team pulled out of three Badminton World Federation events in Thailand after Momota tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Momota’s return has raised hopes of a showdown with Danish rival and defending champion Viktor Axelsen.

The Japanese star leads the head-to-head 14-1, beating Axelsen in the 2019 All England final, but the duo have yet to meet this year.

Japan's Kento Momota is set to return to action after recovering from coronavirus ©Getty Images

Momota has not played an international match since winning the Malaysia Masters in January 2020, largely due to facial injuries sustained afterwards a traffic accident.

With Momota sidelined, Axelsen has been almost unstoppable, becoming the first Dane in two decades to win the men’s singles title at the 2020 All England Open.

Axelsen has won 23 of his last 24 matches, clinching the Yonex Thailand Open, the Toyota Thailand Open and the Swiss Open.

Compatriot Anders Antonsen is also expected to be in contention along with Indonesian duo Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie.

The event, scheduled to run from tomorrow until March 21, is also set to feature men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, matches will be held behind closed doors at the Arena Birmingham.