Chinese courier company YTO Express has signed up as a sponsor of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The firm has become the official logistics services provider of next year's multi-sport event.

YTO joins 10 official prestige partners and six exclusive official suppliers as the Organising Committee of Hangzhou 2022 continues to build its sponsorship portfolio.

The company's motto is "YTO Express - Choice of the Chinese".

Hangzhou 2022 has added to its group of sponsors ©Getty Images

Other backers of Hangzhou 2022 include Yum China, Geely Auto, China Mobile, China Telecom, Alibaba Group, Ali Pay, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, LoongAir, 361 Sport, China Pacific Insurance and DAS-Security.

The Games are due to run from September 10 to 25 next year.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete, with 40 sports on the programme.

It will be the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.