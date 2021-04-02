The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee has confirmed its sailing venue, the Zhejiang Ocean Sports Center, has been completed.

The facility in Ningbo, also known as the Asian Sailing Center, is set to host sailing and windsurfing events at the Games which are scheduled for September 10 to 25 in China next year.

Ningbo is one of four hub cities that will host events outside the main hub of Hangzhou.

The city is 140 kilometres away from Hangzhou itself and beach volleyball will also be hosted there.

Zhejiang Ocean Sports Center (Asian Sailing Center), the venue of Sailing and Windsurfing events of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, officially ushered in the completion acceptance, which marks the completion of its civil construction and decoration.

The other three Satellite Villages for the Games will be in Jinhua, Wenzhou and Chun.

Hangzhou 2022 had confirmed that construction at the sailing venue was nearing completion in January.

The Zhejiang Ocean Sports Center is 38 kilometres away from the Ningbo Satellite Village.

It has a land area of 156,900 square metres and a floor area of 16,400 square metres.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the third Chinese Asian Games, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete across 40 sports.