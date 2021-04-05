The Organising Committee of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene in Oregon has announced the addition of Trace Skopil as its chief of finance.

Skopil has more than 40 years of experience working in finance and accounting, and has spent the majority of his time in Eugene with Moss Adams, the 11th largest certified public accountant firm in the United States.

He was an audit partner with the firm.

Skopil was born and raised in Eugene and graduated from the University of Oregon.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a dynamic team that is passionate about leveraging this event to showcase Oregon and to held grow the sport of track and field," said Skopil.

Skopil's hiring reflects the Organising Committee's commitment to fiscal responsibility when planning the event, it is claimed, which is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to welcome Trace to our organisation," said Sarah Massey, the chief executive of Oregon 22.

"He is a perfect example of our intent to build a high-performing team that upholds the values of Oregon 22 and conducts its actions through robust business practices, optimising resources at every opportunity.

"This event is about bringing the world to Oregon, but it is also about bringing Oregon to the world.

"What better way to do that than to infuse our team with talent and expertise from the people who are a part of the fabric of the local community?"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Athletics Championships are set to take place from July 15 to 24 in 2022, after they were postponed from 2021.

The new Hayward Field is set to host the Championships, with the venue owned by the University of Oregon.

It will be the first outdoor World Athletics Championships held in the US.