Organisers of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon have unveiled the official logo, social media channels and website for the event.

The logo and "overarching brand identity" have been revealed to mark 600 days to go until the start of the Championships, pushed back to 2022 following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the Organising Committee, the logo takes inspiration from the wooden rib-like bents that support the dramatic roof and surround Hayward Field, which will host the world's top track and field athletes between July 15 and 24 in 2022.

"We are delighted to bring our flagship event to the United States for the first time," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"American athletes have contributed so much to the extraordinary history of athletics and another thrilling chapter will be written when the world comes to Hayward Field.

"With 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries under the spotlight in one of the largest media markets on the planet, it is sure to be an event like no other."

Oregon 2022 executive director Niels de Vos claimed the Championships "will be the ultimate track and field experience, showcasing the State of Oregon and the sport to an unprecedented global audience".

"Our mission is to offer the best of all worlds to athletes, fans, and media attending and watching from every part of the globe," De Vos added.

Hayward Field was officially handed over to the University of Oregon in July following a two-year reconstruction of the stadium.

According to reports, the reconstruction project cost in excess of $200 million (£149 million/€168 million).

It was initially hit with setbacks as attempts to raise private money for a design featuring parts of the old stadium stalled, before new, more modern plans were unveiled when Nike co-founder Phil Knight became involved.

The capacity is set to be around 25,000 for the World Championships.