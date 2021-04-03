Hayward Field, the venue for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene in Oregon, has reopened for track and field competition with the Hayward Premiere meet last night.

At the University of Oregon campus, the Oregon Ducks hosted the meet with more than a dozen university teams represented.

The renovation of Hayward Field began in June 2018 and was completed in June 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took nine months until the stadium could host competition.

Ducks coach Robert Johnson called the new stadium a "five-star resort", according to Oregon Live.

Aside from the competition arena and the multiple discipline-specific training areas, Hayward Field now has a theatre, a barber shop and salon, a weight room and plunge pools, among other offerings.

Hayward Field is set to host the World Athletics Championships from July 15 to 24 next year, following the event's postponement from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Athletics Championships moved to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Olympic Games.

It is set to be the first time the United States hosts the outdoor World Championships.

Oregon hosted the 2016 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Portland, less than two hours away from Eugene by car, while Hayward Field was the site of the 2014 World Junior Championships.

Cole Hocker, the new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor champion in the mile and 3,000 metres, set a new personal best in the 1500m at the meet in a time of 3min 38.99sec.

Hocker is one of the rising stars in US middle-distance running.

Later this month the USA Track and Field Grand Prix is set to take place in Eugene, the first Continental Tour Gold meeting to be held in the US.

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the US Olympic Trials are scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in June, while the Prefontaine Classic - an elite meeting which is part of the Diamond League season - is set for August.





The arena has 12,650 permanent seats, with its capacity expandable to nearly 25,000.

"The main premise of actually rebuilding Hayward Field in this manner is to make it built for the athlete," said Nike creative director and visual branding lead Todd van Horne.

"When we were evaluating what was in and what was out, it was, is this a better experience for the athlete?

"Is it going to help their training?

"Is it going to help their performance?

"Then it's in.

"It [the stadium] feels very heroic, but it's also intimate.

"It just feels like this thing now is wrapping you into these big arms - it's welcoming you in."

Eugene is known as "Track Town USA", with the city known for its close links to sports brand Nike and credited for having a large influence on the running boom in the US in the 1970s.