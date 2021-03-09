Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross has been appointed to the Board for the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Richards-Ross, a former 400 metres world champion, was the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2006 and 2009.

She earned an Olympic title in the 400m at London 2012, where she was also part of the winning 4x400m relay team for the third successive Games.

The 36-year-old American joins the Board for the the next edition of the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 15 to 24 next year.

"I’m delighted to be on the Oregon 22 Board," said Richards-Ross.

"I know how exciting it is for every athlete that gets the opportunity to compete at the World Championships - especially after having to wait due to the coronavirus, I want to be sure that we present the best possible event for them."

Sports industry leader and marketing expert Liz Dolan was also appointed to the Board.

She has held the role of chief marketing officer at Nike, the Oprah Winfrey Network, National Geographic Channel and Fox Sports.

#WeGrowAthletics by pledging to have a gender-balanced board of directors. On #IWD2021 we are excited to welcome four-time Olympic gold medalist @SanyaRichiRoss and marketing expert @SSLiz to the team to help us create the best track and field experience for athletes and fans. pic.twitter.com/ofkBQwt5gg — World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (@WCHoregon22) March 8, 2021

Dolan also provided marketing leadership for the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States, and is a founding member of Oregon Sports Angels, an inclusive team of sports industry professionals and investors.

"I can’t wait to help welcome the world to Oregon and to the magic of Hayward Field," said Dolan.

"I’m especially excited to focus on the digital and social innovation that will bring the thrill of track and field and the stories of these fantastic athletes to young people across the USA and globally."

Richards-Ross and Dolan were appointed on International Women's Day, held annually on March 8.

World Athletics launched the campaign #WeGrowAthletics to mark the occasion and called on its partners to further advance the role of girls and women in the sport.

To grow the number of women in leadership, Oregon 2022 pledged to have a gender-balanced Board.

"On International Women’s Day, we are excited to take this opportunity to celebrate women like Sanya and Liz who have advanced this incredible sport," said Renee Chube Washington, chief operating officer at USA Track and Field and Oregon 2022 Board member.

"We want to create the best track and field experience possible for athletes and fans, and we know Sanya and Liz will help us achieve that."