The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has waived its host fee for the Youth World Boxing Championships in Kielce in Poland and has granted expenses to the organisers to deal with the costs related to COVID-19.

This was decided by the AIBA Board of Directors, with the hosts being required to pay CHF 500,000 (£384,000/$531,000/€451,000) under normal circumstances.

As well as waiving the fee, AIBA has granted the organisers CHF 500,000 for the additional costs caused by the pandemic.

"It is our mission to support our National Federations, especially the ones who took responsibility to host major events in these difficult pandemic times," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

"I am sure that the Board of Directors took the right decision to support Poland and exceptionally waive the host fee.

"The Organising Committee and Polish Boxing Federation did a lot for this tournament to make it happen despite all matters.

"We are looking forward to see the first boxing World Championships since the pandemic began."

Kazakhstan's two-time AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev has also been appointed as an ambassador for the upcoming Youth Championships.

"I am excited to become an ambassador of the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's Boxing Championships and promote the tournament worldwide," said Kunkabayev.

"Elite boxing starts from the grassroots, and it is crucial to support our young generation.

"I am going to visit Kielce for the finals, and there I expect to see exciting fights."

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (right) has been named as an ambassador for the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships ©Getty Images

The 29-year-old has since turned professional and has a 3-0 record so far.

Kielce is set to host the Championships from April 10 to 24.

The Championships were initially set to be held in 2020 before being postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was initially scheduled for November 2 to 9 2020.

The tournament is set to be held at the Hala Legionow Sports Complex, which can seat 3,000 fans, although spectators will not be allowed to attend due to restrictions in Poland.