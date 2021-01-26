AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships set to go ahead as planned in April

International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev has backed Poland to safely stage the delayed Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships in April.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in the Polish city of Kielce last November before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now set to be held at the Hala Legionow Sports Complex from April 10 to 24.

Kremlev travelled to Poland to meet with Polish Boxing Association Profession Grzegorz Nowaczek to discuss preparations for the event.

"It is understandable that the global pandemic situation is of concern for everybody, but the Local Organising Committee will have a full support of the Polish Government and Sports Ministry, which will allow the entrance of the participants without any restrictions," said Kremlev.

"The only requirement is the negative results of the COVID-19 test."

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Poland with more than 4,600 new infections reported today.

A further 264 died from the virus to increase the overall death toll to 35,665.

"The Polish Boxing Association continues to work hard towards hosting the event on the scheduled dates and AIBA is determined to render all the necessary help to make it a success even in these difficult times," added Kremlev.

"In current circumstances giving up all the work that has already been done is easy, but I believe that together we are strong enough to ensure that all safety measures are taken into consideration to protect our athletes and give them a long-waited-for opportunity to compete at the international level."

Boxers born between January 1 2002 and December 31 2003 will be eligible to take part in the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

Poland saw off competition from rival bidder Nicaragua to earn the right to host the event.