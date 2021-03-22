The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has confirmed its Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships are to go ahead as planned, despite Poland recently announcing a lockdown due to COVID-19.

Scheduled to be held in Kielce from April 10 to 24, the Championships have been given the green light in accordance with Government legislation.

The Regulation of the Council of Ministers of the Government of the Republic of Poland published a measure in the Journal of Laws of the Republic of Poland on December 21 last year that allows the Championships to be held.

Competitive sport is exempt from COVID-19 sanitary restrictions.

This means sports events can be organised - without the participation of the public - and training for sportspeople can also take place.

Poland has closed non-essential shops, hotels and cultural facilities for three weeks due to a rise in infections.

On March 18, Poland had its highest daily infection rate since November 23, with 27,276 cases announced.

This is the third highest daily rate in Poland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the restrictions, athletes and teams from other countries will be exempt from a quarantine period in Poland.

Those entering require an invitation to the Championships issued by the Polish Boxing Association, a negative COVID-19 test no older than 72 hours and a visa to enter Poland where necessary.

"As organisers, we will make every effort and care to ensure the maximum security of the participants of the Championship," said Polish Boxing Association President Grzegorz Nowaczek.

"Each participant will receive masks, will have unlimited access to disinfectants, there will be special disinfecting devices at the Championships, and we have also prepared a special daily testing programme for participants."

The Championships were initially set to be held in 2020 before being postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic postponed.

The event was initially scheduled for November 2 to 9 2020.

The tournament is set to be held at the Hala Legionow Sports Complex, which can seat 3,000 fans.