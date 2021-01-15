Ningbo, one of the cities to host events as part of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, has nearly completed construction of its sailing venue for the event.

Hangzhou 2022 organisers recently published images of the new sailing centre in the city, 140 kilometres away from main host city Hangzhou.

Ningbo will also host the beach volleyball during the Asian Games.

It is one of four Satellite Villages for the Games; with the others being in Jinhua, Wenzhou and Chun.

"The Zheijiang Ocean Sports Center, located in Xiangshan in Ningbo, is coming to its completion," reported the Hangzhou 2022 Facebook page.

"The Center will host the sailing events of the #AsianGames2022 and if half on land and half on the sea.

Hangzhou 2022's sailing venue will be part on land, part on water ©Hangzhou 2022

"Now, a full view of the venue has been presented to the public."

The Zheijiang Ocean Sports Center is 38 kilometres away from the Ningbo Satellite Village.

It has a land area of 156,900 square metres and a floor area of 16,400 square metres.

Hangzhou 2022 is currently scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 2022.

It is set to be the third city to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.