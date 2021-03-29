World Triathlon has opened applications for its 2021 Athlete Scholarship Programme, which looks to provide support, resources and expertise to athletes from developing and emerging nations.

The programme will help athletes compete at continental and world competitions, while supporting their preparation and qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Athletes selected for the programme will have their specific needs attended to, in the interest of progressive development.

Placements will vary in duration and form depending on the how the programme is developed by each individual National Federation, in conjunction with the World Triathlon development team.

Each placement will be tailored to the successful athletes.

Ideal scholarship athletes will have already shown competence at continental and world level, and will be looking to progress further in training and racing but require support to do so.

Athletes should also be seen as prospects for either the Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024 Olympics by their National Federations.

Junior athletes under the age of 20 can be considered, but the scholarship will largely be open to under-23 and elite categories.

Estonia's Kaidi Kivioja was one of 12 athletes supported in 2020 ©Getty Images

Athletes must be in good standing with their National Federations while showing ability to compete at continental and World Cup level competitions.

They must also be nominated by their National Federation and have the objective of competing at the Olympic Games.

World Triathlon consider a top five placing at a continental championship in elite, under-23 or junior racing, in the past two years, as being sufficient among developing and emerging countries.

Applications must be submitted no later than April 9, and successful applicants will be informed within a week after the deadline.

The scholarships will help cover costs including accommodation and travel, at qualification races in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

Training camps, physiotherapy and equipment support costs will also be covered.

A total of 12 athletes were supported by the scholarship programme in 2020.