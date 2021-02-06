World Triathlon hold off restarting Olympic and Paralympic qualification until May

World Triathlon has decided its qualification process for this year's rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be restarted no earlier than May 1.

After consultation with the World Triathlon Medical Committee, Technical Committee, athletes and coaches, the Executive Board decided to wait a few more weeks to observe the evolution of the COVID-19 situation before making a decision about qualification for Tokyo 2020.

A final decision on when it will restart will be made on March 18.

The standings had been frozen last March as a result of the global health crisis, with events held at the end of the 2020 season not counting towards the Olympic or Paralympic rankings.

A total of 110 triathletes are expected to compete in the Olympics, which will feature a new mixed team event, while 80 qualification spots are available for Paratriathlon at the Paralympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics due to follow between August 24 to September 5.

There are 80 qualification spots available for Para-triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The World Triathlon Executive Board also reviewed the planned calendar for the 2021 season, with the World Triathlon Championship Series and the World Triathlon World Cups also due to restart after May 1.

The Triathlon World Cup in Miyazaki on March 20, which had been scheduled to be the season opener, was cancelled by the Japanese Triathlon Union and local Organising Committee due to the current travel restrictions in the region.

With the full support of the Para Triathlon Committee, the Executive Board approved the nomination of Greece's Katerina Magkou as head of classification and Spain's Javier Martinez Gramaje as deputy head.

Jamaica's Alan Beckford was appointed a member of the World Triathlon Women's Committee.

The Executive Board approved the athlete’s agreement that will be in place for the 2021 season, and gave the green light to the report on the current situation of winter triathlon.

It also approved the development agreement with the European Continental Confederation for the upcoming year.