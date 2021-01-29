World Triathlon Cup in Huatulco moved to June because of travel restrictions

World Triathlon has moved the World Triathlon Cup in Huatulco to June amid ongoing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled to take place from April 17 and 18.

World Triathlon said the travel restrictions had led to local authorities and the Mexican Triathlon Federation opting to postpone the event.

Organisers hope to hold the event from June 12 to 13.

The World Cup would be one of the final competitions planned prior to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Huatulco had been due to stage a World Cup event last year, but competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five World Cup events are scheduled prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©World Triathlon

World Triathlon praised the work of the Organising Committee and Mexican Triathlon Federation for their efforts to put the race back on the calendar in 2021.

The World Cup circuit is scheduled to begin with competition in Miyazaki in Japan from March 20 to 21 - although that could yet be postponed as a Tokyo 2020 artistic swimming qualifier scheduled for earlier that month was this week delayed because of travel restrictions.

Osaka in Japan will host the second event from May 8 to 9, as things stand, followed by Arzachena in Italy from May 29 to 30.

Haeunde in South Korea is set to host competition from July 2 to 4.

Stops are planned in the Czech Republic, China and South Korea following the Olympic Games.