World Triathlon to re-open Olympic and Paralympic qualification rankings on May 1

World Triathlon has announced the Olympic and Paralympic qualification rankings will restart on May 1, after being frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governing body said the restart will enable athletes to compete in a total of six events in the Olympic qualification period, which will take place until June 21.

This will include the World Triathlon Championship Series events in Yokohama and Leeds, as well as the World Triathlon Cups in Osaka, Lisbon, Arzachena and Huatulco.

Continental Championships and the Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification events are also planned to be held during the qualification period.

World Triathlon says the Asian Championships will also be counted as an exception where ranking points will be on offer, with the event taking place prior to the restart date.

The Paralympic qualification period will include four events across two continents, including World Triathlon Para Series and World Triathlon Para Cups.

The remaining Continental Championship events are also set to be held during the qualification period.

World Triathlon also plans to unfreeze the Para triathlon qualification rankings on May 1 ©Getty Images

The Paralympic qualification period will remain open until July 15.

World Triathlon says the world rankings for both triathlon and Para triathlon will also re-open on May 1.

The standings were frozen last March due to the worldwide impact of the pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions that forced athletes around the globe to limit their training and travel.

The pandemic led to numerous events being postponed and cancelled.

World Triathlon events that took place at the end of the 2020 season, including the World Championships, did not count for the Olympic nor the Paralympic rankings.

The governing body said it will provide more specific details over the updated qualification criteria to National Federations in the coming days.