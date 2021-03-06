This year's World Triathlon Championship Series event in Montreal has been pushed back from June to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Triathlon said the event had been postponed from its June 26 to 27 dates to allow more time for the easing of travel restrictions that have been imposed worldwide to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Triathletes are set to race in back-to-back events in Canada after the conclusion of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 8.

The event in Montreal is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 15, less than a week before the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Edmonton, due to run from August 17 to 22.

It is the latest leg of the 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series to be postponed as a result of the pandemic.

Triathletes are set for back-to-back events in Canada after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

The Series event in Abu Dhabi has been rescheduled for November, while the competition planned for Chengdu in China has been postponed indefinitely.

The World Triathlon Championship Series is scheduled to start in Yokohama in Japan on May 15.

Leeds in England is then due to play host to an event on June 5.

The German city of Hamburg is set to host the final Championship Series event before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 10.

Following the Finals in Edmonton, the inaugural World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships are due to take place in Bermuda from October 15 to 17, before the Series event in Abu Dhabi on November 5 and 6.

World Triathlon has also confirmed Montreal will no longer host a World Triathlon Para Series event in 2021.

Organisers of the 2021 World Triathlon Long Distance Championships in Zofingen have moved competition from May to September 19 because of the global health crisis.