The major building phase for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics has been set in motion by the Board of the Olympic Works Delivery Company (Solideo), chaired by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

With three years to go until the start of the Games, construction will begin on 32 of the 60 proposed works, including in the four areas that make up the Athletes' Village in the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen and Ile-Saint-Denis, L’Équipe reports.

Solideo has signed a framework agreement with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to ensure "a methodology for implementation" and "the distribution of responsibilities during the construction and operation of the various structures," a Board statement said.

Last month the Solideo general manager, Nicolas Ferrand, acknowledged the difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, but added that everything was still on time.

Protest groups have objected to the building of the Media Village for the Paris 2024 Games on a public green space ©Solideo

Ferrand and his team, which has grown from 75 to 101 people in 2020, will now monitor the response of the Administrative Court of Appeal in Paris to the second appeal filed on February 24 by opponents of the Media Village in Dugny in Seine-Saint-Denis.

They are calling for the cancellation of the environmental authorisation of the project.

A previous appeal against the sale of land required for the Media Village, which claimed the plots would be "destroyed and sold to developers", was rejected Administrative Court of Appeal in February.