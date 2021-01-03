Solideo, the state-owned company in charge of the construction sites for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, has acquired the land necessary to enable it to start work on the Paris 2024 Media Village.

As well as acquiring the land from the Departmental Council of Seine-Saint-Denis, Solideo has signed the sales promises for both the Winds Area and Plateau sectors, which were allocated in October, as reported by Sport and Society.

Sogeprom, Demathieu and Bard Immobilier were chosen to construct the Winds Area, which comprises units for the Games, while Ametis, Ideom and Gaïa Promotion will work on the Plateau sector, lots that are due to be constructed following the Paris 2024 Games.

The Paris 2024 Media Village is being created in two distinct phases, with the target of the first phase to build 700 housing units by the spring of 2024.

The units will then be turned into a temporary media centre for the Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024, housing around 2,800 journalists and technicians.

It is due to be one of two media centres for Paris 2024 - with the other set to accommodate 25,000 journalists - in the premises of Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

Work on the Plateau sector, which is scheduled to begin following the Games, is expected to see the construction of around 600 housing units at Seine-Saint-Denis.

An artist's impression of the Plateau sector ©Ametis /Ideom/Gaïa Promotion

The first quarter of 2021 is expected to see the filing of building permits which it is hoped will allow the start of work on the building lots from September 30.

Last month, Solideo settled its budget for 2021 with €26 million (£23.2 million/$31.8 million) allocated this year towards construction on the Media Village.

Nicolas Ferrand, managing director of Solideo described the land acquisition and signing of sales promises as "a major step forward" for the Paris 2024 Media Village.

"The programming of the Media Village has been worked on in consultation with the local authorities in order to offer a diversity of the housing offer to address all households, respond to a social and generational mix and promote residential paths," said Ferrand.

"We are very happy to be able to count on the commitment of real estate operators and their design teams."

The Media Village project has been described as "a model of a 21st century garden city" by Solideo.

Schools, gymnasiums, cycle paths and space for small businesses are all expected to be included in the construction of the Media Village project.