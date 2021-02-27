A new appeal has been filed by groups opposing the construction of the Paris 2024 Media Village in Georges-Valbon park.

A legal challenge had been made by the National Movement for the Fight for the Environment (MLNE93), the Collectif pour le Triangle de Gonesse and 10 park users last month.

The group opposed the sale of land required for the Media Village, saying the plots would be "destroyed and sold to developers."

The Administrative Court of Appeal of Paris rejected that appeal earlier this month.

According to Agence France-Presse, a new appeal has been field by the group which asks to cancel the environmental authorisation issued in November 2020.

"The impact study is very insufficient when it comes to the analysis of the impact of the cluster (village) of the media on the climate", the group claim, according to Agence France-Presse.

"The only objective of this operation is indeed a banal and sad financial transaction and incidentally real estate."

Solideo, the state-owned company in charge of the construction of venues for Paris 2024, has however promised that the development will deliver a "garden city" for the 21st century.

The Olympic Media Village being built for Paris 2024 will be completed in two stages ©Solideo

Landscaping, the development of green spaces with a 13-hectare extension of Georges-Valbon Park and redevelopment of Le Bourget sports and school park are at the heart of the project, it is promised.

The plans include building 700 housing units by the spring of 2024 in the first stage of the development.

These units will then be turned into a temporary media centre for the Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

Around 2,800 journalists and technicians will be housed in the media centre.

It is due to be one of two media centres for Paris 2024 - with the other set to accommodate 25,000 journalists, in the premises of Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

The second phase would see the construction of around 600 housing units at Seine-Saint-Denis.