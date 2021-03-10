Cost for renovating historic Olympic venue Stade de Colombes for hockey at Paris 2024 rises to €80 million

The estimated cost of renovating the 1924 Paris Olympic venue of the Stade de Colombes - which is due to host hockey when the Games return to the French capital in 2024 - has risen by nearly 20 per cent to €80 million (£69 million/$95 million).

The initial price was €67 million (£57 million/$80 million) for transforming the venue that also hosted athletics at the 1924 Olympics, the 1938 FIFA World Cup final, the men’s 1938 European Athletics Championships and French rugby union matches, Le Parisien reports.

The project, which is 90 per cent funded by the Hauts-de-Seine Departmental Council, will involve construction of two synthetic hockey fields as well as other rugby and football fields and an athletics track.

The Stade Olympique de Colombes is also known as the Stade Yves-du-Manoir after being re-named in honour of a French rugby player in 1928.

Stade de Colombes hosted athletics during the 1924 Olympic Games when Britain's Harold Abrahams won the 100m, a victory later immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire ©Getty Images

As well as athletics during Paris 1924, the venue also staged some of the horse riding, gymnastics, tennis, football, rugby and the running and fencing events in the modern pentathlon at the stadium.

After its capacity was raised to 60,000, the stadium hosted two of France’s matches during the 1938 FIFA World Cup, as well as the final where Italy beat Hungary 4-2.

It remained France’s largest stadium until Parc des Princes was renovated in 1972.