The 2021 World Women's Curling Championship has been moved to the Calgary bubble after the event was initially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Championship is scheduled to take place at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park from April 30 to May 9.

Last month, the World Curling Federation (WCF) announced the cancellation of the event because of the coronavirus crisis for the second year in a row.

It had been set to take place in Schaffhausen in Switzerland.

In 2020, the Championship was cancelled just before the start of the competition in Prince George in Canada due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with curlers already in the city.

The 2021 Championship is set to follow the World Men's Curling Championship in Calgary, which is acting as a hub city for all of Canada's curling events this season.

The men's event is set to take place from April 2 to 11.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement to hold the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship in the Calgary bubble," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"This is a vitally important championship for Olympic qualification.

"We are extremely grateful to Curling Canada and all our stakeholders for their willingness to work together, and at such short notice, to ensure that qualification for Beijing 2022 happens on the ice and in competition."

The World Men's Curling Championship will also take place in the Calgary bubble ©Getty Images

The World Women’s Curling Championship will feature 14 teams - Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, The Russian Curling Federation Team, Scotland, Sweden, defending champions Switzerland and the United States.

The top six teams at the Championship will qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"The protocols that have been in place for the early events in Calgary have proved successful in keeping athletes, officials and the host city safe, so we feel good about this plan carrying on successfully through to the end of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship," said Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson.

"Our Board of Governors has been truly supportive of our plans from day one as we started down this road, and then as this late situation presented itself, they again stood behind us.

"It is a result of the positive relationships between our Board and the WCF that we have been entrusted with this opportunity."

To accommodate the World Women's Curling Championship, the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship is now set to take place from May 16 to 23, with a host yet to be announced.