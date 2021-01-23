WCF name New Holland as presenting sponsor of World Men's Curling Championship

The World Curling Federation (WCF) has named New Holland as the presenting sponsor for its upcoming Men's World Championship, set to take place in Calgary in Canada.

New Holland is the latest company to partner with the event, scheduled to take place at the Markin MacPhail Centre on the Canada Olympic Park from April 2 to 11.

It follows the recent announcement of BKT Tires and OK Tire and the title sponsors

New Holland North America has been a long-time partner of Curling Canada and is now looking to expand its reach on the international stage.

There will be 14 teams competing for the world title in Calgary, with qualification places for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also up for grabs.

Canada is scheduled to host the World Men's Curling Championship in April ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to have New Holland on board with the BKT Tires and OK Tires World Men's Curling Championship 2021," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"They have been a supporter of curling in Canada for a number of years and we are grateful that they have chosen to increase their support to include the world men's championship in such an important season."

New Holland is a global company in agriculture machinery.

"New Holland is excited to be back in the rink," said Brett Davis, President for New Holland Agriculture North America.

"We look forward to another exciting year of competition and we'll be wishing all the teams the very best of luck in Calgary."

The 2021 Championship was scheduled to be held in Ottawa before being moved to Calgary as part of a hub, centralising Curling Canada's events for the season due to the threat of COVID-19.