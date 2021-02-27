Kenya has been approved as the newest member of the World Curling Federation (WCF).

The Kenya Curling Federation (KCF) becomes only the second African country to be accepted for membership of the global governing body.

Kenya has followed Nigeria, which joined in 2018, and will compete in the Pacific-Asia zone of WCF competitions.

"Kenya curling is delighted to be the second African country to become WCF member," said KCF President Laventer Atieno Oguta.

"This is big achievement for Kenya and Africa, and this going to motivate more African members.

"The KCF is going to work hard to help promote and support other African countries and promote curling in both Kenya and Africa."

we are humbled and looking forward to help develop and grow the curling sport in Kenya and Africa https://t.co/SL6EaN3heb — Kenya Curling Federation (@KenyaCurling) February 26, 2021

WCF President Kate Caithness said the organisation was "delighted to welcome Kenya into the curling family".

"This is big achievement for Kenya and Africa, and this going to motivate more African members," Caithness added.

"The KCF is going to work hard to help promote and support other African countries and promote curling in both Kenya and Africa."

Turkmenistan and Bolivia were also approved for WCF membership in November last year.

The WCF now has 67 Member Associations.