Canada's BKT Tires, in partnership with OK Tire, have been named as the official title sponsors of the 2021 World Men's Curling Championship, set to take place in Calgary in the province of Alberta.

The Championship, scheduled for April 2 to 11 at the Markin MacPhail Centre, is set to qualify the first men's teams for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Markin MacPhail Centre is part of the Canada Olympic Park in the city, which was used during the 1988 Winter Olympics.

"We are delighted to have BKT Tires and OK Tire as the title sponsors for the 2021 World Men's Curling Championship, taking place in Calgary's curling hub," said World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness.

We are proud to continue our sponsorship with Curling Canada, in partnership with BKT Tires as the title sponsors of the 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship. As a proud Canadian company, we are excited to share our passion for the game of curling. #Curling #Sponsorship #OkTire pic.twitter.com/7a6ltGN3oE

— OK Tire Stores Inc. (@oktire) January 14, 2021

"Our sport has overcome a number of challenges over the last year and we are excited to see the elite men's teams return to the ice where, together with the world title, qualification for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will also be at stake."

Initially, the 2021 Championship was scheduled to be held in Ottawa before being moved to Calgary as part of a hub, centralising Curling Canada's events for the season due to the threat of COVID-19.

"Our partners have been truly supportive of our ambitions of staging our Season of Champions events in Calgary, and we couldn't be more thankful, and I know curling fans are grateful as well," added Katherine Henderson, chief executive of Curling Canada.