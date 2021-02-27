GB Sevens have announced their initial men’s and women’s training squads for the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 and World Sevens Series campaign, confirming that they will be on an equal pay structure.

Men’s head coach Tony Roques has named a 21-player group which features a host of sevens specialists including five players who took home silver from the Rio Olympics in 2016.

They include all-time HSBC World Sevens Series leading try scorer Dan Norton.

They are joined by three Welsh players Luke Morgan of Ospreys, Luke Treharne and Morgan Williams and six players from Scotland including the Scotland sevens captain from 2019-2020 Robbie Fergusson.

Women’s head coach Scott Forrest has selected a group of 19 players which features a number of experienced names who have competed in recent years on the HSBC World Sevens Series events and at international XVs level.

The initial squad includes four players from Rio 2016 including Wales’ Jasmine Joyce and England’s Abbie Brown, Heather Fisher and Amy Wilson-Hardy.

GB Sevens' women's squad working towards Tokyo 2020 includes Rio 2016 Olympian Abbie Brown ©Getty Images

Both teams will be based at Loughborough University with their first camps set to take place in March ahead of their pre-Olympic tournaments in the lead up to July and the 2021 HSBC World Sevens Series, details of which will be announced in due course.

Team leader Charlie Hayter said: "Naming the two squads is a significant milestone for the GB7s programme.



"The collaboration across all three unions and their respective partners has been brilliant to get us to this stage in a short amount of time.

"I would also like to thank the clubs for their support in allowing players to follow their short-term ambitions of competing at an Olympic Games.

"We’re delighted to be able to confirm an equal pay structure up to the Olympics, and are, of course, grateful to the National Lottery for their fantastic support.

"While we are extremely pleased to be able to confirm our squads, the door is not closed for any player and we will continue to monitor all players’ progress over the coming months.

"We’re excited to get players and staff on the ground in March as we take our next steps as a programme."

Forrest described the 19-strong women’s squad as "very strong", adding: "The four players from Rio 2016 bring really good experience, as do the English players who have been playing consistently on the World Series for the past couple of seasons."

Roques said: "We’ve picked a squad with a huge amount of experience in successful sevens programmes and after what has been a very difficult year, everyone is up for the challenge."

The full GB Sevens men’s squad is Dan Bibby, Tom Bowen, Phil Burgess and Richard de Carpentier, all of England, Alec Coombes of Edinburgh and Scotland, Alex Davis of England, Tom Emery of Coventry, Jamie Farndale of Edinburgh and Scotland, Robbie Fergusson of Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, Ben Harris of Saracens, Paddy Kelly of Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, Ollie Lindsay-Hague of England, Ross McCann and Max McFarland, both of Scotland, Tom Mitchell of England, Luke Morgan of Ospreys and Wales, Will Muir of Bath and England, Dan Norton of England, Luke Treharne of Wales, Ethan Waddleton of England and Morgan Williams of Wales.

The full GB Sevens women's squad is Holly Aitchison of Saracens Women and England, Abbie Brown of Loughborough Lightning and England, Abi Burton of Wasps FC Ladies and England, Heather Fisher of Worcester Warriors Women and England, Deborah Fleming of Saracens Women and England, Megan Gaffney of Scotland, Hannah Jones of Gloucester-Hartpury and Wales, Megan Jones of Wasps FC Ladies and England, Jasmine Joyce of Bristol Bears Women and Wales, Rhona Lloyd of Loughborough Lightning and Scotland, Alex Matthews of Worcester Warriors Women and England, Helen Nelson of Loughborough Lightning and Scotland, Celia Quansah of Wasps FC Ladies and England, Chloe Rollie of Harlequins Women and Scotland, Helena Rowland of Loughborough Lightning and England, Hannah Smith and Lisa Thomson, both of Scotland, Emma Uren of Saracens Women and England and Amy Wilson-Hardy of Wasps FC Ladies and England.