Tokyo 2020 to be broadcast on free-to-air television in Kenya

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to be broadcast on free-to-air television in Kenya after an agreement was struck between sports marketing company Infront and Kenyan media organisation The Standard Group PLC.

As part of the agreement, coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, will be broadcast on KTN, a free to view commercial channel in the country.

Speaking about the new deal, Standard Group’s chief executive Orlando Lyomu said: "The Olympic Games are the pinnacle of sport for many athletes and it is only right that millions of fans watching from home can be a part of that celebration.

"This is about ensuring that the future of the Olympic Movement remains strong in Kenya and our free-to-air coverage on KTN will contribute greatly to this objective.

"We are committed to nurturing and supporting the development of sports talent among Kenya's youth, and are working with various partners to accomplish this.

"This agreement with Infront to broadcast the Olympic Games is therefore of major significance in inspiring our young sportsmen and women to aspire for the Olympic dream."

The Standard Group owns four television channels in Kenya - KTN Home, KTN News, KTN Farmers and BTV.

One of Kenya's highlights from Rio 2016 was their one-two in the women's 5,000 metres - with Hellen Obiri, left, taking silver and Vivian Cheruiyot taking gold ©Getty Images

The deal also covers radio coverage of Tokyo 2020 with The Standard Group owning three radio stations in the country - Radio Maisha, Spice FM and Vybes Radio.

Julien Ternisien, senior vice-president of summer sports for Infront said: "Infront is delighted to partner with The Standard Group to ensure extensive coverage of the Olympic Games in Kenya, a country which has delivered so many memorable moments at past editions.

"We are looking forward to securing other ground-breaking partnerships with African broadcasters to maximise the impact of the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in sub-saharan Africa."

Anne-Sophie Voumard, IOC vice-president for broadcast and media rights added: "We are pleased to be working with Infront to secure Olympic Games broadcast coverage across 46 African territories, including this new agreement in Kenya.

"The IOC redistributes 90 per cent of the revenue we generate through our commercial agreements to support sport around the world, including in Africa."

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Kenya won a total of 13 medals, all of which came in athletics.

The haul consisted of six golds, six silvers and one bronze medal.