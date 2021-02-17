Australian Taekwondo and World Taekwondo Oceania have been forced to postponed the first-ever Gajok Games in response to new border closures.

The event had been due to take place in Gold Coast in Australia on March 27 and 28, but will on longer do so after several Australia states closed their borders following coronavirus outbreaks.

Travel restrictions and coronavirus uncertainty "leaves us with no alternative but to postpone the Gajok Games until further notice", organisers said.

"We are confident of announcing new dates for the event in the near future and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon," they added.

Registration fees will be reimbursed if those concerned contact World Taekwondo Oceania.

Gold Coast is due to stage the Gajok Games ©Getty Images

The event was to mark a rare opportunity to take part in taekwondo competition, with the coronavirus pandemic having severely impacted the sport's calendar.

Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock previously labelled the event - named after the Korean world for family - "a wonderful way for the sport to reinvigorate itself post COVID-19."

Seven taekwondo players from Oceania - four Australians, two from New Zeeland and one Tongan - have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.