Inaugural Australian and Oceania Taekwondo Gajok Games to be held in 2021

World Taekwondo Oceania and Australian Taekwondo have announced that the inaugural Australian and Oceania Taekwondo Gajok Games is to be held in March 2021.

This event will include kyorugi, poomsae and para-taekwondo as well as a new mixed gender teams discipline.

Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock was pleased to announce the tournament, sighting it as the perfect chance for the Australian and Oceania taekwondo community to move sport forward.

"The Gajok Games will be a wonderful way for the sport to reinvigorate itself post COVID-19," said Garriock.

"It also presents a great opportunity for Australian Taekwondo and World Taekwondo Oceania to come together to build our sport.

"The fun we will have at the event will help grow our sport even more.

Para-taekwondo will be one of the disciplines on offer at the Gajok Games ©Getty Images

"We have 50,000 participants in our sport and we want to showcase taekwondo to the wider community to show them what a wonderful sport we have."

In Korean, "gajok" means family, with the Games keeping the theme of community at its heart.

"The year has been difficult and challenging for everyone especially club owners and taekwondo students," said World Taekwondo Oceania secretary-general Stuart Lee.

"The event which is being organised and promoted by both Australian Taekwondo and World Taekwondo Oceania, will be a time to celebrate what is hopefully a healthy and prosperous 2021 for the entire taekwondo community.

"The Kyorugi, Poomsae and Para-taekwondo events will be open to many divisions from kids coloured belts to open black belts and with the introduction of the mixed team event should prove extremely exciting for all."

The Games are scheduled to take place in Gold Coast in Australia.