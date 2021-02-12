The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has confirmed Iran's Pouya Rahmani and Nigeria's Miesinnei Genesis will be stripped of their ANOC World Beach Games medals because of anti-doping rule violations.

Rahmani, whose case was reported by the Iranian media earlier this month, is set to lose the over 90 kilograms beach wrestling title he won at the Games.

Rahmani had beaten Turkey's Ufuk Yılmaz 3-0 in the final to top the podium in Qatar.

ANOC said an in-competition urine sample provided by the Iranian and analysed by the World Anti-Doping Agency laboratory in Doha had discovered the presence of the banned substance stanozolol and its metabolite 4-hydroxystanozolol, 16-B-hydroxystanozolol.

Analysis of the athlete's 'B' sample confirmed the positive test.

Genesis won silver in the women’s under-50kg event at the Games after suffering defeat to Brazil’s Kamila Barbosa in the final.

The Nigerian wrestler's sample was found to contain the presence of furosemide, a banned diuretic.

Two positive doping cases involved beach wrestlers at the ANOC World Beach Games ©ANOC

Genesis represented Nigeria at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the women’s under-48kg division, but failed to reach the quarter-finals.

She won gold at the African Games in Brazzaville in 2015, along with securing the African Wrestling Championships title in 2020.

The ANOC Disciplinary Commission informed both athletes of the decision following the conclusions of their hearings.

Neither athlete chose to appeal the decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the deadline of February 11.

The cases have been sent to United World Wrestling, with the governing body set to determine whether further action could be taken.