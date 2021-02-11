Construction of the beach volleyball venue for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou is progressing smoothly.

The beach volleyball venue is located in the Donghai Banbianshan tourist resort of Ningbo, a port city in the Zhejiang province of China and 142 kilometres from the provincial capital Hangzhou.

It is set to cover an area of 64,337 square metres and the main structure of the venue is now taking shape.

Ningbo has previously staged a number of high-profile international volleyball tournaments, including qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the International Volleyball Federation World Grand Prix, and Volleyball Nations League matches.

The city is also set to host sailing during Hangzhou 2022 and will be one of four Satellite Villages for the Games, with the others being Jinhua, Wenzhou and Chun.

Hangzhou 2022 will be the seventh time beach volleyball features at the Asian Games, with the sport first appearing at Bangkok 1998.

The beach volleyball venue for Hangzhou 2022 is located in the Donghai Banbianshan tourist resort of Ningbo ©Hangzhou 2022

China has won the gold medal in the women's event for the past five editions, going back to Busan 2002.

The country has clinched gold in the men's contest at Guangzhou 2010, Doha 2006 and Bangkok 1998.

The remaining four beach volleyball gold medals in Asian Games history have gone to Japan, Kazakhstan and Qatar in the men’s competition and Thailand in the women’s event.

According to an update from the Organising Committee last week, just over 76 per cent of the 53 venues for Hangzhou 2022 are ready for the Games.

Construction work is set to be complete by March and all major venues should be ready for operational use by the end of June.

In total 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events are set to take place during the Games, scheduled for September 10 to 25 next year.