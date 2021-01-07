A roof sealing ceremony has taken place, marking a significant moment in the construction of the Village for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Organisers say the Village is due to be completed by the end of the year, with the next phase following the roof sealing due to be the construction of landscaping and decorations.

If all goes according to plan, the Village is due to go into "trial operation" in March 2022, six months before Hangzhou 2022, scheduled to run from August 10 to 25, gets underway, according to Xinhua.

With a total construction area of 2.41 million square metres, the Village is due to be composed of five major areas- an athletes village, a technical officials village, a media village, an international zone and a public zone.

The topping out construction of the Village was completed in November ©Hangzhou 2022

It is set to accommodate more than 10,000 athletes, 4,000 technical officials, and 5,000 journalists during the Games.

Following the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, which are scheduled from October 9 to 15, the athletes and technical officials' villages are due to be put up for sale as residential housing.

The media village is set to be used as rental apartments following the Games, while the international and public zones are set to be equipped with public facilities including a community cultural centre, community sports centre, youth centre, museum, concert hall and library, according to China Daily.

"As one of the key infrastructures of Hangzhou 2022, the Village will showcase a new look of China as well as the character of Zhejiang and its capital Hangzhou upon its completion," said Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary-general of the Games' Organising Committee and vice-mayor of Hangzhou.