The construction of the velodrome for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is set to be complete by the end of March.

Located in Chun'an County, the new track cycling venue will have a spectator capacity of 3,040.

It will also have a floor area of 22,000 square metres.

Organisers have released new photos of the velodrome as construction nears its conclusion.

Along with track cycling events, mountain bike, road race, BMX, open water swimming and triathlon events are also set to take place in the venue cluster.

Chun’an County will also have its own Athletes' Village - one of four satellite sites alongside the main Athletes' Village.

Mountain bike, road race, BMX, open water swimming and triathlon events will take place in the venue cluster around the velodrome ©Hangzhou 2022

According to an update from the Organising Committee last week, just over 76 per cent of the 53 venues for Hangzhou 2022 are ready for the Games.

Construction work is set to be complete by March and all major venues should be ready for operational use by the end of June.

Earlier this month, the rugby sevens venue at the Cangqian Campus Stadium of Hangzhou Normal University became the first Games facility in Zhejiang Province to pass its inspection test.

In total 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events are set to take place during Hangzhou 2022, scheduled for September 10 to 25 next year.