Organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are confident venue construction will be complete by March.

In total, 53 venues are being prepared to host the 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events set to take place during Hangzhou 2022.

According to the Organising Committee, just over 76 per cent of the 53 venues are ready for the Games.

Construction work is set to be complete by March and all major venues should be ready for operational use by the end of June.

Earlier this month, the rugby sevens venue at the Cangqian Campus Stadium of Hangzhou Normal University became the first Games facility in Zhejiang Province to pass its inspection test.

Hangzhou 2022 recently held its fifth Executive Committee meeting to report on the progress of the Games.

All major venues for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are set to be operational by June ©Getty Images

The meeting took place at the Zhejiang Province Hall of the People in Hangzhou, with video conference connection to officials in Beijing.

Recent activities, such as the two-year countdown ceremony in September, the publication of the sport pictograms, and the launch of a campaign for a volunteer slogan, were reported on.

Details were also provided on the Hangzhou 2022 branding colour scheme, the "Road to Hangzhou 2022" programme set to be aired on TV, and the opening of new metro lines in the city in anticipation for the Games.

Hangzhou 2022 is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 next year.