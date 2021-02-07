International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev made another call for unity as he continued his push for reform at the organisation following a virtual continental forum today.

Kremlev, elected AIBA President in December, said the participants at the forum showed their readiness to carry out the required reforms as the governing body bids to be reinstated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Reforms to AIBA were among the main topics during the African forum, along with new AIBA Committees, the competition calendar, a development plan for National Federations and anti-doping.

"This is my first, but far from the last, visit to Africa," said Kremlev, who attended the event in person in Nairobi.

"I was very glad to see all National Federations via video conference, and I must say we have done a fruitful work.

"It is very important for me to receive feedback from all AIBA members, to get their proposals for reforms.

"Only together, being united, can we achieve the tasks set."

Today Kenya has become the capital of African boxing. The Continental Forum of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) was held here. I am glad about the dedication and unity of the African boxing family, the readiness for the necessary reforms and new sports victories! pic.twitter.com/Q0eguj3vxm — Umar Kremlev (@Kremlev_U) February 7, 2021

Kremlev's call for unity comes as AIBA, suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport by the IOC in June 2019, battles to regain its status in time for Paris 2024.

AIBA has no involvement in the organisation of the boxing tournament at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the IOC lifting its suspension of the embattled Federation is Kremlev's main aim.

The Russian, who became the first permanent President of AIBA when he won the December election, said he had learned a lot about African boxing during his visit to the Kenyan capital.

"I gained a deeper understanding of the problems and challenges that African sport is facing, particularly in Kenya," he said.

"We will develop an effective programme for every continent to help athletes show their best results."