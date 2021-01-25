The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that the Global Boxing Cup has been rescheduled to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to take place over a two month period in Moscow, Russia, later this year but the AIBA Board of Directors announced it was being moved back to 2022 because of the coronavirus situation.

"We are following the pandemic situation carefully and are in contact with doctors," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Although we have cautious optimism about the situation in general, I totally agree with the Board of Directors to reschedule the Global Boxing Cup tournament to 2022 in order to keep our boxing family healthy - that is our priority."

Last month AIBA received a payment of CHF4 million (£3.3 million/$4.4 million/€3.6 million) in relation to the competition.

Prior to the payment, an auditor’s report had warned that AIBA’s ability to "continue as a going concern and to repay its debts" would depend upon the "proper execution" of two agreements signed for competitions - the Global Boxing Cup and the World Championships.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said he supported the rescheduling of the Global Boxing Cup - claiming the health of the sport's family was his priority ©AIBA

The Boxing World Cup was originally launched in 1979 and has been held in various guises over the years, as both a team and individual competition.

Its last appearance on the sport's calendar was in 2008, when it featured as an individual competition, although team scores were recorded.

During their meeting, the AIBA Board of Directors also discussed the calendar for 2021 to 2023.

This year’s scheduled major events include the Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships in Poland, due to take place from April 10 to 24 in Kielce, and the elite Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

The men’s competition is due to take place in Serbia while a host nation has yet to be selected for the women’s equivalent.