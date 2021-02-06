AIBA President Kremlev discusses plans for international boxing academy on visit to Kenya

International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev discussed plans for an international boxing academy in Kenya on a visit to the country.

Kremlev is visiting the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to take part in a virtual AIBA Forum tomorrow.

So far, he has met with Kenyan Boxing Federation President Anthony Otieno Ombok and African Boxing Confederation President Mohamed Moustahsane, who held the role of AIBA Interim President from March 2019 until December.

Kremlev has also met with representatives of the the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Ministry of Sports of Kenya, including principal secretary Joe Okudo.

Okudo revealed he had discussed plans for an international boxing academy with Kremlev.

"We had a good discussion of the development of boxing in the country and on the continent," he said.

"We talked about the possibility of opening an international boxing gym in the country, so that not only athletes could train, but also we can organise education programmes for referees and judges, for coaches, cutmen and ringside doctors."

Kremlev added that he intended to visit the proposed site for the academy while on the trip.

"Tomorrow we will see the land where the boxing academy is to be built," he said.

"We will make a plan for the development of the sport in the country to make sure boxing becomes the number one sport in Kenya.

"The next time I come to the country, the gym will already be opened.

"We also will help Kenyan boxers with necessary equipment.

"We plan to hold one of the tournaments in Kenya, which will unite all Africa.

"In addition to medals, boxers will receive financial rewards on it."

Umar Kremlev has met with African Boxing Confederation President Mohamed Moustahsane, who was temporarily at the helm of AIBA last year ©AIBA

The AIBA Board of Directors and representatives of various National Federations will join tomorrow's forum virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the agenda for the meeting is presentations of the new AIBA committees and competition calendar, the AIBA development plan for national federations, the organisation’s communication strategy, anti-doping seminars, a legal team report and question and answer sessions.

On arrival in Kenya, Kremlev promised to focus on developing boxing in the country and in Africa.

"I am really happy to be in Africa, on the continent which has great potential for boxing development," he said.

"There are a lot of talented boxers here, and we need to create the proper conditions for them to ensure they can show their best results.

"AIBA will provide help and support.

"All AIBA countries are important for us, and boxing development everywhere is our priority.

"Africa has a unique history of boxing, there were eight Olympic champions and four world champions on the continent.

"I am confident that African boxers can perform even better.

"We will do everything possible to ensure they can show their best at the international level."