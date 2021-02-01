AIBA to host first virtual continental forum of 2021 in Africa

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced details of its first virtual continental forum of 2021, due to be held in Africa on February 7.

Although the AIBA Board of Directors and representatives of various National Federations will join the event virtually, AIBA’s President Umar Kremlev will visit Nairobi in Kenya for the forum.

African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Mohamed Moustahsane, who served as Interim President of AIBA before being beaten by Kremlev in the governing body's Presidential election in December 2020, described Kremlev’s visit as a "unique opportunity" for the continent.

The 2021 African forum is scheduled to be the first of five AIBA forums this year - with the organisation hopeful of holding one on each continent.

"Unfortunately, last year, because of the pandemic situation we conducted only three [forums] - in America, Oceania, and Asia, and the other two, Europe and Africa were cancelled," said Kremlev.

"This year, because of the ongoing situation, we will organise everything virtually, so everybody can participate.

"We will come to Africa to know what we can improve on the continent, in every single country."

On the agenda for the African forum are presentations of the new AIBA committees and competition calendar, the AIBA development plan for national federations, the organisation’s communication strategy, anti-doping seminars, a legal team report and question and answer sessions.

AIBA held three of its five planned continental forums in 2020 - with the first taking place in Panama City ©AIBA

"I will be very pleased to welcome President Umar Kremlev in African land," said Moustahsane.

"He will experience the African climate and our way of living and see the difficulties we are facing. I am sure that together we will find a way to solve it.

"This is the first time when AIBA President comes to Africa for a forum to discuss issues openly with African National Federations.

"It is very good that Mr. Kremlev will be present and will discuss directly with AIBA member countries his plans and projects, will listen to the continental challenges and will see the African particularities.

"This is the best way to work together, improving relationships and cooperation. Development always goes through dialogue.

"I’m sure we will succeed in implementing our projects for the development of boxing on the continent and in a short time improve African boxing at all levels."

Last year AIBA held continental forums in Amman, Jordan for Asia, in Natadola, Fiji for Oceania and in Panama City, Panama for the Americas.

Due to the coronavirus situation scheduled continental forums in Assisi, Italy for Europe and Casablanca, Morocco for Africa did not take place in 2020.