The International Cycling Union (UCI) has confirmed dates for the BMX Freestyle and track cycling test events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The governing body confirmed the BMX Freestyle test event will be held on April 24 and 25 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, the home of the discipline at the Games.

April 26 will be a spare day for competition.

Skateboarding competition is also scheduled to take place at the venue, with the sport’s test event pencilled in for April 28 and 29.

The UCI has said the track cycling test event will take place on April 25.

The Izu Velodrome will host track cycling at the Games.

Izu was a controversial choice to host track cycling events as it is located nearly 150 kilometres outside the Japanese capital.

The UCI had initially been opposed to the move and expressed concerns the athlete experience would be impacted.

The Ariake Urban Sports Park will host BMX racing and freestyle events ©Getty Images

A compromise was reached with Tokyo 2020, with athletes and officials believed to have been given the option to stay in the main Athletes village before and after their competition.

This will not be the case now due to COVID-19 countermeasures, which will restrict the number of athletes at the Olympic village.

Track cyclists are set to stay in a satellite village in Izu, located close to the event venues.

Mountain bike events are also scheduled to take place in Izu.

Road, mountain bike and BMX racing test events have already been held by Tokyo 2020.