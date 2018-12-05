International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient has declared himself impressed with the venues for Tokyo 2020 after visiting the Japanese capital and the city of Izu.

The UCI had formerly been opposed to moving track cycling competitions to Izu for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the city located nearly 150 kilometres outside the Japanese capital.

Concerns were raised over the experience for athletes and spectators, given the distance from Tokyo.

An agreement with reached with the International Olympic Committee and the UCI, under its former President Brian Cookson, to stage events in Izu.

It has been suggested the agreement came as part of a compromise, that later saw BMX freestyle added to the Games programme, as well as the madison to the track cycling schedule.

The Izu velodrome was set to undergo a "significant refurbishment" prior to the Games, with the seating capacity due to be increased.

Lappartient visited the velodrome after spending time in Tokyo, where he spent time assessing preparations for the BMX races and freestyle events in Ariake.

The velodrome currently has a capacity of 1,800, but is set to double prior to the Games.

He also revealed that he had called upon Japanese authorities to propose international competitions, which would ensure the venues for the Games would continue to be used post Tokyo 2020.

"I visited the venues of four of our five Olympic disciplines and was favourably impressed by what I saw," Lappartient told insidethegames.

"The BMX venue, for both racing and freestyle, in Ariake is compact and very well situated, on the edge of Tokyo Bay.

"The Izu velodrome is a wonderful facility, which the UCI knows well as it is one of the UCI World Cycling Centre’s satellites, established as part of our development policy in Asia.

"In January 2019, the organisers will begin upgrade work at the velodrome which will double its spectator capacity.

"The venue for the mountain bike cross-country Olympic racing, also at Izu, is compact and will provide a great experience for spectators, athletes and everyone present.

"The first test events will be organised at the different venues from next July, representing the final stretch before the Olympic Games.

"I have called on the Japanese authorities to propose some international events, to ensure that the facilities for Tokyo 2020 are used regularly after the Games, in line with the IOC’s legacy approach."

The Izu velodrome in Shuzenji is home of the UCI @WCC_cycling Japan. This satellite centre has hosted more than 800 athletes from 22 National Federations. A valuable hub to assist the development of cycling in Asia #development pic.twitter.com/OXO5Y3ar98 — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) November 30, 2018

Athletes and officials are expected to have the option to stay in the main Athletes village before and after their competition.

During the competitions, they are due to stay at a satellite village located close to the event venues.

BMX events will be held at a purpose-built temporary facility at Ariake in the centre of Tokyo with 5,000 seats.

BMX freestyle will debut at the Games, having been approved as a new discipline by the IOC last year.

Both the road races and time trials are due to take place in Tokyo.

Both the male and female road race courses are scheduled to begin in Musashinonomori Park in Chofu in western Tokyo before heading west towards Mount Fuji.

After leaving the Tokyo Metropolitan area, the course will pass through Kanagawa, Yamanashi and Shizuoka before finishing at the Fuji Speedway circuit in Shizuoka prefecture.

Riders will traverse the lower slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain, and pass Lake Yamanakako, another scenic tourist destination, before ending with circuits around the speedway track.

Men will race over 234 kilometres and women will tackle 137km.

The women's route, however, misses many of the toughest sections, including the Mount Fuji climb and the Mikuni Pass.

The time trial routes will all take place at the foot of the iconic Mount Fuji, starting and ending at the historic Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit.

Organisers are set to hold a series of cycling test events next year, beginning with a road cycling competition due on July 21.

The race is scheduled to start at Musashinonomori Park and concluding at the Fuji International Speedway.

A mountain bike test event is then due to follow on October 6 in Izu, before BMX racing events on October 12 and 13 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.