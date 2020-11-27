Tests events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are scheduled to resume in March – a year after they were brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 has published its updated calendar for 18 competitions where organisers plan to implement COVID-19 countermeasures and conduct tests, including on the handling of spectators.

The Aquatics Centre in Tokyo is due to stage the first test event in 2021 when it hosts the International Swimming Federation artistic swimming Olympic qualification tournament from March 4 to 7.

Nine events are then set to be held during a busy April. with various Tokyo 2020 venues tested including the Izu Velodrome, Asaka Shooting Range, Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre and Tokyo Stadium.

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre is expected to host two tests events in May with the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup Tokyo followed by a rhythmic gymnastics competition.

A volleyball event at Ariake Arena as well as athletics and 3x3 basketball tournaments are also set to take place in May.

Tokyo 2020 said test events would be held at Yoyogi National Stadium for wheelchair rugby, the Olympic Stadium for Para-athletics and the Sapporo Odori Park for the marathon, but the dates have not yet been confirmed.

The field of play, the use of technology and the workforce with a focus on technical aspects, including measures to combat COVID-19, will be among the elements tested.

Sport climbing's test event at the Aomi Urban Sports Park was the last to be held from March 6 to 8 this year.

The Ariake Arena is among a number of Tokyo 2020 venues that will host test events next year ©Getty Images

The global health crisis then decimated the sporting calendar as organisers were forced to postpone all test events and move the Games to 2021.

Tokyo 2020 said it would "re-examine and review" the content of test events that were scheduled prior to the postponement, including "the new norm in order to further improve efficiency and reduce costs".

"In response to the COVID-19 situation, we will implement infection countermeasures and plan to conduct comprehensive tests of various aspects of venue management, including the handling of spectators at selected test events," the statement from Tokyo 2020 read.

"Some aspects of the test events are still under review; we will announce details of these as soon as they are decided."

The Olympics are now scheduled for July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Organisers are working on a series of coronavirus countermeasures to protect athletes and spectators during their stay in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has recently revealed her hopes of holding the Games with "full spectators present".

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō has also previously said measures for fans, including non-Japanese residents, would be drawn up by the spring.

Hopes of a successful staging of the Games have been boosted by the development of three COVID-19 vaccines - by AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA.

The full list of test events can be found by clicking here.